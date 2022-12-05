Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $242.00 at Morgan Stanley

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $288.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $324.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.82.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

