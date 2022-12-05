Euro Coin (EUROC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.45 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.08 million and $1.45 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00006207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,749,673 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

