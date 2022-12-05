Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Flagship Pioneering Inc.

Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,427,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,397,259 shares during the period. Evelo Biosciences makes up approximately 4.0% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Evelo Biosciences worth $106,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 101.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,185,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,220 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 270.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
