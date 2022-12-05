Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 616,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

