Evercore ISI Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $196.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $196.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $149.74 on Friday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,489,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

