Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is Zimmer Partners LP’s 6th Largest Position

Zimmer Partners LP decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500,980 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.59% of Eversource Energy worth $172,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,743,000 after buying an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 605,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $83.71 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.