Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.78.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after buying an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after buying an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 631,429 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

