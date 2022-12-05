Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Exponent Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter valued at $2,319,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exponent by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 125.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Exponent by 124.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $103.74. 136,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,499. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $126.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $115.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

