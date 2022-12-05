Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 20,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $324,829.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,245.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares in the company, valued at $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,115,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,937,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

