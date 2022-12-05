FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 624,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.15. The stock had a trading volume of 181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,689. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

