Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 5.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $129,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,150,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $621.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $637.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $486.03 and its 200-day moving average is $454.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

