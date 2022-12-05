FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FAT Brands Price Performance

FATBB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 1,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.50. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FAT Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

