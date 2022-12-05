Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.61.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

