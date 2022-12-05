Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.61.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
