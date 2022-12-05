Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 11.8% in November

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 822,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Federal Signal Stock Down 3.7 %

FSS traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

FSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $983,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 50.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

