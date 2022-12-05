FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 689,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of FedEx worth $79,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.24.

FedEx stock opened at $178.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

