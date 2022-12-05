Fei USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $293,084.06 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $420.56 million and approximately $293,084.06 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,137.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010589 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00242350 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99537787 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $317,648.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

