FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Invests $75.59 Million in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,740,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,588,000. Grab makes up about 19.2% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
Grab Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Grab stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. 484,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $9.52.
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
