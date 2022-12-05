FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,000. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 2.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,911,331. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.71. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Pinduoduo

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.