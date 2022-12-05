Ferguson (FERG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($106.83) to GBX 9,500 ($113.65) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,148.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ferguson by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 38,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

