Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.27 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $51.00 million and $44.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.