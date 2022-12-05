Fetch.ai Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $47.48 million and $6.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00080675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00060303 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.