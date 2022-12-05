Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6,300.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 146,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,829 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. 8,741,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.60. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.