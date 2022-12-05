Filecoin (FIL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $92.65 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00026530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $92.65 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 331,599,936 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

