Financial Review: Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% Micron Solutions -9.34% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.10 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -32.50 Micron Solutions $20.41 million 0.40 $1.73 million ($0.64) -3.72

This table compares Precision Optics and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc. operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries. Micron Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

