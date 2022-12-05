First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Down 10.0% in November

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Seacoast Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.47. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
