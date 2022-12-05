First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.91.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar



First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

