First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 681,365 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,995 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,257,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTRI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.25. 144,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,120. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

