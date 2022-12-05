Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.16 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Five Below by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

