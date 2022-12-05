Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $188.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Five Below to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.89.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

