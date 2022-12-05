Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $184.16 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

