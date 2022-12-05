flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €9.00 ($9.28) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNNTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.59) to €10.10 ($10.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.53.

Get flatexDEGIRO alerts:

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF remained flat at $9.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for flatexDEGIRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for flatexDEGIRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.