Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £140 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £140 ($167.48) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($160.31) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($181.21) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a £110 ($131.59) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($154.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £140.18 ($167.70).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON:FLTR opened at £120.30 ($143.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £110.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9,854.15. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,340 ($87.81) and a 52-week high of £123.65 ($147.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £21.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($134.97), for a total value of £37,117.78 ($44,404.57). Also, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($135.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($138,136.62).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

