Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOM. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday.

Foran Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

FOM opened at C$2.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of C$680.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33. Foran Mining has a one year low of C$1.93 and a one year high of C$3.20.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

