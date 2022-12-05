Ford Foundation Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Ford Foundation trimmed its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,749 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for 10.1% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.26. 193,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.94. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $157.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,524 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.