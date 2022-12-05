Ford Foundation Lowers Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ford Foundation reduced its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. Bloom Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Ford Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 996,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,612,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,606,000 after purchasing an additional 732,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BE traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,363. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,547.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $282,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,850,855.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $82,420.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,547.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,531 shares of company stock valued at $697,417 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

