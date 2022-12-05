Ford Foundation Sells 18,842 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Ford Foundation lowered its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,842 shares during the quarter. Marqeta comprises approximately 0.9% of Ford Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,609,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marqeta by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Marqeta by 1,034.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 174,358 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marqeta by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. 52,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,477,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.98. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

