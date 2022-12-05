Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 100,000 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Rating) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,730,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,976,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FBIOP opened at $19.90 on Monday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Fortress Biotech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1953 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

