Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.08

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

