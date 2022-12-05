Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after acquiring an additional 267,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 637,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,624,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,323,000 after acquiring an additional 51,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FCPT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.97. 320,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.13%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

