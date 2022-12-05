Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 758,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $257,390. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

