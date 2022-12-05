Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.6 %

FYBR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.92. 2,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

