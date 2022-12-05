Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.26 Million

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $18.26 million and $3.48 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

