FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.48% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HERA opened at $10.04 on Monday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

