FTX Token Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00008049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $452.48 million and $19.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.18 or 0.05895786 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00503265 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.83 or 0.30345736 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

