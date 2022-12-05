Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.67. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $86,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

