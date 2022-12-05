Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.15

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $70.15, with a volume of 380192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.30.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Futu by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Futu by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Futu by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at about $39,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

