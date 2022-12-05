Gateway Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

