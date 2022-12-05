Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 134,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,381. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

