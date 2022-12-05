Gateway Advisory LLC Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,515 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.95. 17,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $78.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

