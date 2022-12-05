Gateway Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $523,130.94 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $71.25 million and approximately $523,130.94 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00015401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.58917086 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $528,217.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

